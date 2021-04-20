Tuesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and host Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.
The contest was rescheduled as part of a split, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
The games will start at 2:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. ET.
All paid tickets from Tuesday's game are valid for entry for the first game of the doubleheader. No ticket exchange is necessary.
--Field Level Media
