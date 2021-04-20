Tuesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and host Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The contest was rescheduled as part of a split, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The games will start at 2:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. ET.

All paid tickets from Tuesday's game are valid for entry for the first game of the doubleheader. No ticket exchange is necessary.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.