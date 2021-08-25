The Pittsburgh Pirates activated right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wilson has sat out since Aug. 15 due to what the Pirates called right arm fatigue.

To make room on the active roster for Wilson, the Pirates moved right-hander JT Brubaker to the 10-day IL with a right thumb contusion.

The Pirates acquired Wilson at the MLB trade deadline in July in a deal that sent righty Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves.

Since joining the club, Wilson is 0-2 over three starts with a 4.80 ERA. In 10 starts overall between Atlanta and Pittsburgh, he is 2-5 with a 4.82 ERA across 46 2/3 innings pitched.

