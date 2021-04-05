The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Kyle Keller from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Keller, 27, was optioned to Pittsburgh's alternate training site.
Right-hander Edgar Santana was designated for assignment to make room for Keller on the 40-man roster.
Keller made 10 relief appearances for the Miami Marlins in 2019 and two appearances with the Angels in 2020. He is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA, 12 strikeouts and 10 walks in 13 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.