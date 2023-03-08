The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias from the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for a player to be named later.
Mathias, 28, split last season with Milwaukee and Texas and batted .247 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 30 games.
In 46 career games with the Brewers (2020, 2022) and Rangers, he played all three outfield spots as well as first, second and third base plus DH.
The Pirates transferred right-hander Max Kranick (elbow) to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.
--Field Level Media
