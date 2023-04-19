Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji-Man Choi will miss approximately eight weeks due to a left Achilles strain, the club said Wednesday.
Choi was placed on the injured list on Saturday, retroactive to Friday.
The Pirates said Choi doesn't need surgery and that rest and rehab will cure the ailment. The 31-year-old South Korean will be wearing a walking boot for several weeks.
Choi initially injured the Achilles during spring training and was attempting to play through it. He was scratched from the lineup on Friday with what the team termed ankle discomfort.
Choi is batting .125 (4-for-32) with two homers and two RBIs in nine games this season.
Overall, Choi is a .237 career hitter with 63 homers and 227 RBIs in 495 games with five teams, his longest stint being with the Tampa Rays from 2018-22.
--Field Level Media
