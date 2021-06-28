Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Colin Moran left Monday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning.
Moran, batting fourth, took a sinker off his left wrist from Colorado starter Kyle Freeland with two outs and one on. He went out for warmups in the bottom of the first inning but came out of the game.
He was replaced by Ben Gamel, who went into the game in left field as Phillip Evans moved from left to first base.
Moran is hitting .280 with four home runs and 23 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.