First baseman Colin Moran is not in the lineup for the Pittsburgh Pirates' series opener at the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
Moran, 28, left Sunday's 5-2 loss at the Milwaukee Brewers with lower-back tightness after recording a base hit and scoring a run in his lone plate appearance.
Considered day-to-day, Moran will be replaced at first base Monday night by Erik Gonzalez, who will bat seventh.
In 38 games this season, Moran is batting .294 with four home runs and 20 RBIs. The 2013 first-round pick of the Miami Marlins is a career .272 hitter with 39 home runs and 186 RBIs in 399 games for the Houston Astros (2016-17) and Pirates.
--Field Level Media
