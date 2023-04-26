Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker left his Wednesday start against the visiting Seattle Mariners after four innings due to right forearm tightness, the team announced later.
Walker, an 11-year veteran who is in his first season with the Phillies, surrendered five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. His ERA rose from 3.80 to 4.97.
He took a no-decision when the Phillies rallied from an early 5-2 deficit to win 6-5.
Walker is 2-1 this season and 56-51 in his career. He was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2021.
--Field Level Media
