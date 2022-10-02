Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber drove in three runs apiece and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies secured a much-needed victory, beating the Washington Nationals 8-1 in a rain-shortened, six-inning game Sunday afternoon.
Zack Wheeler pitched five shutout innings as the Phillies won for just the third time in their last nine games. They have back-to-back wins after securing the second game of Saturday's doubleheader between the teams.
The Phillies (86-73), who went 16-3 this year against Washington, are contending for a National League wild-card spot. They finish the regular season at American League West champion Houston for three games beginning Monday night.
A rain delay began after the sixth inning and the game didn't resume.
It was a dreary home finale for the Nationals (55-104), who'll finish their season with three road games against the New York Mets. Washington went 26-55 in home games.
Wheeler (12-7) allowed two hits without a walk while striking out seven.
Washington starter Patrick Corbin (6-19) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He lost his last two decisions of the season, both times to the Phillies.
Stott had the first three RBIs of the game, with a second-inning groundout and a two-run double in the fourth inning. Schwarber knocked in three runs with a fifth-inning single.
Philadelphia's lead grew to 8-0 with J.T. Realmuto's sixth-inning solo home run, his 22nd, off reliever Jordan Weems.
The Nationals broke up the shutout bid with a run in the bottom of the sixth on Joey Meneses' groundout. Reliever Andrew Bellatti gave up the run in what became a combined three-hitter.
Schwarber, the lead-off batter, joined Jean Segura, Matt Vierling and Stott -- who batted Nos. 7-9 in the order -- with two hits.
The Phillies won three of the four games in the series. Washington has dropped its last four series.
