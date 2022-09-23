Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) slides home to score past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) slides home to score against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) runs to third after hitting an RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits an RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth innin at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) watches after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth innin at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom (18) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom (18) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling (19) celebrates with second baseman Jean Segura (2) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling (19) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling (19) rounds third to advance home and score against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits an RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) advances to third against the Atlanta Braves in the second at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) slides home to score past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday.
Alec Bohm added three hits and an RBI and Brandon Marsh had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies (83-67), who have won three in a row.
Matt Vierling also contributed an RBI single as the Phillies remain two-and-a-half games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third Wild Card spot in the National League.
Nola (10-12) gave up four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Austin Riley led the Braves (93-58) with two hits.
Ronald Acuna Jr. was held out of the lineup for a second straight game with a sore back and the Braves lost their third straight game.
Braves starter Jake Odorizzi (5-6) lasted only four innings and allowed 10 hits and eight runs with six strikeouts and three walks.
The Phillies went ahead 4-0 in the second inning when Bryson Stott hit a sacrifice fly and Vierling followed with an RBI single. Hoskins then ripped a two-run double, his 30th of the season.
The Braves managed two hits through the first three innings, singles by Riley and Travis d'Arnaud.
Hoskins launched a two-run homer to left in the fourth for a 6-0 advantage. It was the 300th career extra-base hit for Hoskins. Bohm added an RBI triple, then Marsh hit an RBI single and the lead was 8-0.
Bryce Harper hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 9-0 advantage.
Riley walked to open the sixth and d'Arnaud flied out. Matt Olson grounded into a fielder's choice and William Contreras struck out looking on Nola's 104th pitch.
Robbie Grossman produced a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Braves' only run.
