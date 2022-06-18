The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Norwood was designated for assignment Monday after going 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in 20 relief appearances. He struck out 22 and walked nine in 17 1/3 innings.

The Phillies acquired Norwood in a March 30 trade that sent minor league infielder Kervin Pichardo and cash to the San Diego Padres.

Norwood, 28, is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA in 48 games (no starts) for the Chicago Cubs (2018-20), Padres (2021) and Phillies.

