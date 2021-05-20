Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez was scratched 30 minutes before first pitch Thursday night with a numb index finger on his throwing hand.
The Phillies turned to long reliever David Hale to start against the visiting Miami Marlins.
Velasquez is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in eight games (five starts) this season.
--Field Level Media
