The Philadelphia Phillies optioned infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery to the minors Sunday. He struggled this spring, batting .159 (7 for 44) with one home run, three RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 15 games.
Kingery, who turns 27 in April, signed a six-year, $24-million contract in 2018 and is due $4.25 million this season. He batted .159 with three homers and six RBIs in 36 games in 2020.
The 2015 second-round draft pick is a career .233 hitter with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 309 games since debuting in 2018.
Defensively, Kingery has started 113 games at shortstop, 74 in the outfield, 45 at third base and 33 at second base.
Philadelphia also optioned left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and catcher Rafael Marchan to Triple-A club Lehigh Valley. In addition, outfielder Travis Jankowski and catcher Rodolfo Duran were reassigned to the team's minor league camp.
The Phillies open the season Thursday at home against the Atlanta Braves.
--Field Level Media
