The Philadelphia Phillies signed left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado to a three-year contract extension.
The deal announced Friday runs through 2025 with a club option for 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Alvarado, 27, tied for the team lead with 59 appearances for the 2022 National League champions.
He went 4-2 with two saves, a 3.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 51 innings out of the bullpen.
His average of 14.29 strikeouts per nine innings was the highest ever for a Phillies reliever (minimum 50 innings).
Alvarado also led all southpaws in the majors last season with 207 pitches thrown at 100 mph or faster, per Statcast.
Alvarado is 13-18 with 22 saves and a 3.57 ERA in 272 career games (one start) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-20) and Phillies.
--Field Level Media
