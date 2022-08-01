Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ryan Sherriff was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Monday, with the club promptly designating the reliever for assignment.
Sheriff, 32, did not pitch for the Phillies after he was a waiver claim during the offseason because of a left shoulder strain.
He had a 2.51 ERA in 14 games of a rehab assignment with three different Phillies minor league affiliates.
In parts of four major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, Sherriff is 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 44 relief appearances.
