The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated shortstop Jean Segura from the injured list and optioned outfielder Mickey Moniak to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Segura, 31, was placed on the 10-day IL on April 21 with a strained right quadriceps.
The two-time All-Star is batting .333 with four doubles and five RBIs in 17 games this season. He is a career .285 hitter with 84 homers and 406 RBIs in 1,116 games over 10 seasons with five teams.
Moniak, who turns 23 next week, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, batted .120 (3-for-25) with one homer and three RBIs in 11 games.
--Field Level Media
