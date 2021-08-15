The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated right-hander Chase Anderson from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
He landed on the IL with right triceps tendinitis after allowing three solo home runs in four innings in an Aug. 4 start at Washington.
Anderson, 33, is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) in his first season with Philadelphia.
The Phillies optioned right-hander Adonis Medina to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
Medina, 24, was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Saturday but did not pitch in Philadelphia's 6-1 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds. He hasn't pitched in the majors since his debut on Sept. 20, 2020.
Medina is 3-5 with a 4.94 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.