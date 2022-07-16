The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated left-hander Ranger Suarez and infielder Johan Camargo on Saturday.

Suarez, who was on the 15-day injured list with back spasms, is scheduled to start Saturday's game at Miami.

The 26-year-old Suarez (6-5, 4.33 ERA) allowed two runs on six hits in a 10-3 win against the Marlins on April 16.

Camargo, 28, landed on the 10-day injured list late last month with a right knee strain. He is hitting .230 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 47 games.

In corresponding transactions, the Phillies optioned right-hander Mark Appel and outfielder Mickey Moniak to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Friday night's 2-1 win against the Marlins.

--Field Level Media

