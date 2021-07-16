The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated left-hander Bailey Falter from the COVID-related injured list on Friday.
The team also optioned left-hander Damon Jones to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalled outfielder Matt Vierling to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against the visiting Miami Marlins.
Falter, 24, was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday due to contact tracing but did not test positive. The rookie reliever is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in eight appearances this season.
Jones, 26, had been recalled from Lehigh Valley on Sunday after Falter and three other Phillies landed on the COVID IL. He has yet to make his MLB debut and is 0-2 with a 6.86 ERA in 15 relief appearances in Triple-A.
Vierling, 24, made his debut on June 19 and went 3-for-6 with a stolen base in five games. He is hitting .282 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 43 games between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading in 2021.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.