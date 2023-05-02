The Phillies activated Harper from the 10-day injured list Tuesday ahead of their game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers.
In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Harper, who underwent UCL reconstruction/repair on his right elbow on Nov. 23, 2022, returns to the Phillies 160 days after the procedure. He's expected to be in the Phillies' lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The team also has been working him out at first base in case he can return to the field there this season, though outfield play has mostly been ruled out for 2023.
Harper, 30, won National League MVP in 2015 with the Washington Nationals and in 2021 with the Phillies. In four seasons since signing a megadeal with the Phillies in February 2019, Harper has batted .282 with 101 home runs and 296 RBIs. He has a career .280 batting average and a .523 slugging percentage with 285 homers and 817 RBIs in 1,382 career games over 11 major league seasons.
Harper played in 99 games last season and was named an All-Star for the seventh time, but he was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his throwing arm in May and played through it -- again as a DH. He also suffered a fractured thumb and missed most of July and August following surgery. He came back in time for the stretch run and helped the Phillies reach the World Series, where they fell to the Houston Astros.
Harper batted .286 in 2022 with 18 home runs, 28 doubles and 65 RBIs.
