Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) reacts with third baseman Alec Bohm (28) after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (30) reacts with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (30) reacts with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) reacts with relief pitcher David Robertson (30) the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) is tagged out at third base by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) makes a jumping catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not pictured) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (right) reacts with center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) after making a jumping catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not pictured) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits the outfield wall after making a jumping catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not pictured) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) (not shown) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) (not shown) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) (not shown) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) (not shown) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) reacts with third baseman Alec Bohm (28) after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Castellanos ended a month-long homerless streak with a two-run shot to highlight a three-run eighth-inning rally and help the visiting Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday and earn a split of their two-game series.
The win evened the season series at 6-6 and ended Atlanta's four-game winning streak.
Castellanos had not homered since June 30, but he teed off on reliever Collin McHugh with a long shot to straightaway center field. It was his ninth homer and ended a streak of 11 2/3 scoreless innings for McHugh (2-2).
Castellanos batted .440 (11-for-25) with a double, a homer and five RBIs on the six-game road trip, which saw the Phillies go 5-1.
The rally made a winner out of starter Zack Wheeler (10-5), who pitched seven innings and allowed one run on five hits and seven strikeouts. His only mistake was a two-out solo homer to Orlando Arcia in the fifth, his seventh.
It was Wheeler's 10th career win in 24 starts against Atlanta and his second against the Braves this season. Wheeler lowered his ERA to 2.69.
David Robertson, acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his 15th save.
Atlanta starter Charlie Morton pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. Morton was lifted after Matt Vierling's two-out single in the seventh in favor of left-hander Dylan Lee. Vierling stole second but was stranded when Didi Gregorius grounded out.
In the Philadelphia eighth inning, with runners on the corners, J.T. Realmuto grounded into an apparent inning-ending double play. But the call was reversed after a video review, which allowed Rhys Hoskins to score and set up the Castellanos home run.
Atlanta threatened in the eighth. The Braves got two runners on base against Seranthony Dominguez and interim Philadelphia manager Rob Thompson called on lefty reliever Jose Alvarado to face Matt Olson, who popped up the first pitch for the final out of the inning.
