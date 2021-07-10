The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Odubel Herrera on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left ankle tendinitis.
In a corresponding move, the Phillies recalled right-hander J.D. Hammer from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Herrera, 29, was held out of the lineup on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs due to lingering ankle and wrist injuries. He played on Thursday, going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the Phillies' 8-0 victory over the Cubs.
In 62 games this season, Herrera is batting .241 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.
In other Phillies news, shortstop Didi Gregorius will get the day off on Saturday afternoon against the host Boston Red Sox. Gregorius, who had made five straight starts at shortstop, will be replaced by Ronald Torreyes, who will bat eighth.
--Field Level Media
