The Philadelphia Phillies put All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID 19-related injured list Thursday.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Andrew Knapp will take over starting duties for Realmuto.
Realmuto, 30, is off to a hot start, batting .314 with four home runs, 15 runs and 16 RBIs in 33 games. It's unclear if Realmuto tested positive for COVID-19, which would sideline him for at least 10 days.
Realmuto signed a five-year, $115.5 million deal with the Phillies in January.
Realmuto is a two-time All-Star (2018, 2019), two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner in 2019. He's a career .279 hitter with 99 home runs in eight seasons with the Miami Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.
Knapp is hitting .205 with a homer and nine RBIs in 44 plate appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
