The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Connor Brogdon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right groin strain.
The designation is retroactive to Monday for the 26-year-old Brogdon, who is 5-4 with one save and a 3.60 ERA in 54 appearances (one start) this season.
The Phillies recalled right-hander Ramon Rosso from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding transaction before Wednesday night's game with the visiting Chicago Cubs.
Rosso, 25, has a 7.94 ERA and no decisions in five relief appearances this season for Philadelphia. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 19 games (three starts) at Lehigh Valley.
--Field Level Media
