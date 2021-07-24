The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Adam Haseley on the COVID-related injury list Saturday, while also claiming right-hander Tyler Phillips off waivers from the Texas Rangers.
Haseley, 25, was batting just .190 in nine games this season with just one extra-base hit in 21 at-bats. He is a career .264 hitter in 116 games over three seasons, all with the Phillies, hitting five home runs with 39 RBIs.
Phillips, 23, has yet to play in a major league game and was 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA at two separate minor league levels in the Rangers system this season. He is a former 16th-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015.
--Field Level Media
