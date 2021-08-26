The Philadelphia Phillies placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain.
The Phillies also activated right-hander Zach Eflin (kneecap) and left-hander Jose Alvarado (shoulder) from the injured list and designated right-hander Chase Anderson for assignment.
Hoskins is batting .247 and leads the Phillies in home runs (27), doubles (29) and RBIS (71). He went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Eflin (4-7, 4.17 ERA) was the starter in Thursday's series opener with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.
Alvarado is 6-1 with four saves and a 4.35 ERA in 45 games this season.
Anderson is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) in 2021.
--Field Level Media
