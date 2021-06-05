The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated outfielder Bryce Harper from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.
Right-hander Hector Neris was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.
Harper, 28, had been inactive since May 23 because of a bruised left wrist. The six-time All-Star will bat third and play right field Saturday against the visiting Washington Nationals.
In 38 games this season, the 2015 NL MVP has hit .274 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs. Including his latest injured list stint, Harper has missed 18 games in 2021.
Neris, 31, is 1-3 with a 1.96 ERA this season. He leads the Phillies with nine saves in 11 chances and has struck out 27 while walking eight in 23 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.