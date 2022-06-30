Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Mike Ford (34) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) forces out Atlanta Braves infielder Phil Gosselin (15) in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeurys Familia (31) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Darren O'Day throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates a two-run home run with outfielder Adam Duvall (center) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) advances home to score from a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) attempts to turn a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds third to advance home and score against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) throws to first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) forces out Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesus Cruz (49) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto (10) rounds second base to advance to third against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts while rounding the bases to score on a three-run home run hit by outfielder Nick Castellanos (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) dives past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (left) to score a run in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with first baseman Darick Hall (25) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits an RBI on a fielders choice against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Mike Ford (34) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) forces out Atlanta Braves infielder Phil Gosselin (15) in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeurys Familia (31) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Darren O'Day throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates a two-run home run with outfielder Adam Duvall (center) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) advances home to score from a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) attempts to turn a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds third to advance home and score against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall (25) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) throws to first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) forces out Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesus Cruz (49) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto (10) rounds second base to advance to third against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts while rounding the bases to score on a three-run home run hit by outfielder Nick Castellanos (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) dives past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (left) to score a run in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with first baseman Darick Hall (25) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits an RBI on a fielders choice against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Castellanos hit a home run, single and drove in three runs, Kyle Schwarber added a three-run home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies soundly defeated the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Thursday.
Darick Hall contributed two home runs and three RBI while Rhys Hoskins had a solo homer for the Phillies, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series.
Matt Vierling hit a two-run double while Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto had two hits apiece.
Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed seven innings and gave up seven hits and four runs. Nola (5-5) struck out eight and walked one.
Michael Harris hit a two-run home run and Adam Duvall added a homer and single for the Braves.
Austin Riley had three hits and Marcell Ozuna chipped in with two hits.
Braves starter Ian Anderson (6-5) lasted only two innings and allowed seven hits and seven runs to go along with one walk and one strikeout.
The Braves went ahead 1-0 in the second inning when Orlando Arcia grounded into a fielder's choice to score a run. It appeared that Didi Gregorius could have turned a double play, but he appeared to have forgotten the number of outs.
In the bottom of the second, Alec Bohm hit an RBI single and Bryson Stott followed with another RBI single for a 2-1 lead. Vierling ripped a two-run double and Castellanos hit a three-run homer to right for a 7-1 lead. It was Castellanos' first homer in June.
Schwarber blasted a three-run homer in the third, his 12th in June, and Hoskins then went back-to-back with a solo shot for a commanding 11-1 advantage.
Hall connected for a solo homer in the fourth for his first career Major League hit and a 12-1 lead.
In the fifth, the Braves closed within 12-3 when Harris launched a two-run homer to center.
Duvall hit a solo homer in the seventh and the Braves cut the deficit to 12-4.
Hall's second home run was a two-run shot off position player Mike Ford in the eighth for a 14-4 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.