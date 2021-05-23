The Philadelphia Phillies claimed right-hander Brady Lail off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
The Mariners designated the 27-year-old reliever for assignment on Thursday.
The Phillies optioned Lail to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, clearing room on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Ramon Rosso for assignment.
Lail posted a 13.50 ERA in two bullpen appearances for Seattle this season, allowing three runs and four hits in two innings.
Lail is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 11 career games with the New York Yankees (2019), Chicago White Sox (2020) and the Mariners (2020-21). The Yankees drafted him in the 18th round in 2012.
--Field Level Media
