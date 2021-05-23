The Philadelphia Phillies claimed right-hander Brady Lail off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Mariners designated the 27-year-old reliever for assignment on Thursday.

The Phillies optioned Lail to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, clearing room on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Ramon Rosso for assignment.

Lail posted a 13.50 ERA in two bullpen appearances for Seattle this season, allowing three runs and four hits in two innings.

Lail is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 11 career games with the New York Yankees (2019), Chicago White Sox (2020) and the Mariners (2020-21). The Yankees drafted him in the 18th round in 2012.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.