The Philadelphia Phillies claimed left-hander Sam Clay off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Phillies optioned the 29-year-old reliever to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Clay compiled a 10.38 ERA in six appearances (4 1/3 innings) this season before Washington designated him for assignment on Friday.

He is 0-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 64 games (no starts) over two seasons with the Nationals. He has struck out 37 and walked 25 batters in 49 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription