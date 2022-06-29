Seeking an offensive spark in Bryce Harper's absence, the Philadelphia Phillies called up slugger Darick Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The move comes one day after Hall launched his 20th home run of the season with the IronPigs.

A 26-year-old first baseman, Hall is batting .269 with 38 extra-base hits and 67 RBIs in 72 games this season with Lehigh Valley.

Hall has not appeared in a major league game. He has 118 home runs and 154 doubles in 631 games in the minors since Philadelphia drafted him in the 14th round in 2016.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is set to have surgery for a broken left thumb and expected to return before the end of the season.

Also on Wednesday, the Phillies placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list and shuffled right-hander James McArthur to the 60-day IL with a right elbow stress reaction.

Camargo's move is retroactive to Sunday.

Camargo, 28, is batting .230 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 47 games this season with the Phillies.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In