Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning of Wednesday's game after being hit in the mask with two foul balls.

Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the bottom half of the first and then went in to catch.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy fouled off two pitches that caught Realmuto in the mask.

Also, Philly's scheduled starter Kyle Gibson did not start the game, instead making his way to the bullpen. Speculation centered on Gibson being saved in case of a rain delay, which knocked out Phillies starter Aaron Nola on Tuesday night.

Instead, Connor Brogdon was used as the opener, pitching one inning before giving way to Hector Neris in the second.

