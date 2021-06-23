The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated left-hander Matt Moore from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Nick Maton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Moore, 32, was sidelined due to lower-back spasms and has not pitched since May 20. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in nine appearances (three starts) in his first season with the Phillies.
Moore did not pitch in the majors in 2020 and has a career 54-57 record with a 4.56 ERA in 190 games (154 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays (2011-16), San Francisco Giants (2016-17), Texas Rangers (2018) and Detroit Tigers (2019). He made the All-Star team and was a 17-game winner in 2013.
Maton, 24, made his MLB debut on April 19 and has batted .250 with two homers and eight RBIs in 40 games with Philadelphia.
