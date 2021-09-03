Didi Gregorius was activated from the restricted list by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Gregorius returns as the Phillies open a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins in pursuit of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Philadelphia was in second place and two games back at the start of play Friday.

Placed on the paternity list Sunday, Gregorius was transferred to the restricted list on Wednesday. He returned from time with his family in Curacao.

Gregorius, 31, is batting .221 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Outfielder Travis Jankowski also was reinstated from the paternity list. Jankowski is batting .248 with one home run and 10 RBIs this season.

The Phillies optioned infielder Nick Maton and returned outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

--Field Level Media

