The Philadelphia Phillies activated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list in time for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The two-time All-Star catcher, 30, had been sidelined because of a left-hand contusion.
Realmuto, hitting .294 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 35 games this season, was originally hurt on April 29 on a game-ending wild pitch in a loss in St. Louis to the Cardinals. He sat out two games before returning, only to aggravate the injury May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned catcher Rafael Marchan to Triple A-Lehigh Valley. Marchan 22, appeared in four games for the Phillies, hitting .231 (3-for-13).
The Phillies play a rare Saturday-Sunday only series against the Rays, then will head to Cincinnati for three games against the Reds. Philadelphia is 4-6 in the past 10 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.