The Philadelphia Phillies acquired utility infielder Daniel Robertson from the Minnesota Twins on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Robertson, 28, is batting .183 in 17 games with Triple-A St. Paul this season after hitting just .164 with two homers and four RBIs in 50 games in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Robertson is a career .227 hitter with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 299 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-19), San Francisco Giants (2020) and Brewers.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In