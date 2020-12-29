The Philadelphia Phillies acquired left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in a three-way trade that also included the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Phillies sent left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to the Dodgers, with Los Angeles sending minor league first baseman Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Rays.
Alvarado, 25, was 2-15 with 15 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 149 appearances (one start) over the last four seasons with Tampa Bay. He struck out 161 batters and walked 71 in 132 2/3 innings.
Cleavinger, 26, made one appearance for the Phillies in 2020, allowing one run and two hits in his Sept. 17 major league debut against the New York Mets. He is a former third-round draft pick in 2015.
Paulson, 23, batted .243 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs in 117 games in 2019 with two Class A teams, Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga. the former 13th-round draft pick in 2018 has 26 home runs and 175 RBIs in 175 minor league games.
--Field Level Media
