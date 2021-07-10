Six innings after homering in his first at-bat Saturday, third baseman Alec Bohm was removed from the Philadelphia Phillies road game at the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, with manager Joe Girardi revealing after the game that he left because of COVID-19 protocols.

Bohm was 2-for-3 with his sixth home run of the season and a single in the Phillies' 11-2 win, but departed for a pinch hitter in the team's eight-run eighth inning for undisclosed reasons at the time. Girardi informed media members after the game.

"We'll know more as time goes on," Girardi said. "That's all I can give you right now."

Bohm, a second-year player who turns 25 next month, is hitting .243 with six homers and 41 RBIs in his 85 games this season. He has struggled a bit in his sophomore season after garnering some Rookie of the Year consideration last season when he hit .338 with a .400 on-base percentage in 44 games.

Bohm has played in all but two games this season.

Sunday's series finale at Boston with be the last game before the All-Star break for the Phillies, with the second half starting on Friday, July 16, at Miami.

--Field Level Media

