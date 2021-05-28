Reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and six others were added to the field for this summer's Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.
Mickelson, 50, who became golf's oldest major winner on Sunday, will be making his first appearance in the event, scheduled for July 1-4.
Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Cameron Champ also joined the field for the tournament, which is in its third year.
Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion.
He finished at 23 under par and three strokes ahead of Matthew Wolf last year, earning $1.35 million of the $7.5 million purse.
--Field Level Media
