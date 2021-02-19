Phil Mickelson will play in the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz., next week, seeking to become the first golfer in history to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events.
In fact, a win would make Mickelson the only person ever to win the first three tournaments on any PGA Tour-sanctioned tour.
The Cologuard Classic is scheduled to be held Feb. 26-28 at Omni Tucson National. Bernhard Langer of Germany is the defending champion.
Mickelson turned 50 in June, making him eligible for the Champions tour, and won the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in August and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in October in his debut events.
Mickelson has won 44 times on the PGA Tour, including five majors.
--Field Level Media
