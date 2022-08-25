wire Phil Kessel signs one-year deal with Golden Knights Field Level Media Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Forward Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.Entering his 17th NHL season, Kessel showed he has plenty left in the tank with a team-leading 44 assists with the Arizona Coyotes last season.Kessel has 956 career points in 1,204 games and the 34-year-old is eight games from establishing a new NHL ironman record.Kessel has played in 982 consecutive NHL contests, fast approaching Keith Yandle's all-time record of 989.Kessel is joining his fifth NHL team, previously playing for the Boston Bruins (2006-09), Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-15), Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-19), and Coyotes (2019-22).The fifth overall pick of the Bruins in 2006 out of the University of Minnesota, Kessel has played in 96 playoff games and won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17 in Pittsburgh.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall Cobb sends $17M of rental assistance money to Fulton County Cobb OK's $1.45 million planning contract in split vote One Cumberland, CID's nonprofit arm, holds first meeting Police: Man broke into Kennesaw gas station, steals energy drink
