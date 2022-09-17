Phil Jurkovec was 25-of-37 passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns as Boston College defeated New England foe Maine 38-17 for its first win of the season on Saturday night.
The Eagles (1-2) scored the final three touchdowns of the first half to erase a 10-7 deficit.
Zay Flowers and tight end George Takacs were on the receiving end of Jurkovec's touchdowns.
Pat Garwo III recorded two of BC's three rushing scores, including a 30-yarder to put the game away with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter.
Jaden Williams and Garwo ran to the end zone in the second quarter, helping the Eagles to a 28-10 halftime lead.
Boston College, which started 0-2 for the first time since 2011, has now won 33 consecutive games against FCS opponents.
Joe Fagnano (21-of-43, 289 yards) threw two touchdowns for Maine (0-3).
BC logged 431 total yards to Maine's 378.
Jurkovec hit Takacs on three straight pass plays during BC's second series, but the Eagles logged just one first down before a shanked punt set Maine up inside opposing territory and led to Cole Baker's 45-yard field goal with 6:15 left in the first.
The Eagles responded four plays into the ensuing series as Jurkovec and Flowers connected for a 51-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.
Flowers is now fifth all-time in career receptions at BC.
Two plays after Trevin Ewing's 73-yard kickoff return, Maine took a 10-7 lead on a 17-yard pass play from Fagnano to Shawn Bowman.
The high-scoring opening frame continued as Takacs caught a 2-yard lob from Jurkovec with 1:12 left. A 53-yard bomb to Williams set up the score.
BC bookended the second quarter with Williams and Garwo touchdown runs, capping eight and six-play drives, respectively.
After a penalty negated a long Takacs completion, BC settled for a 46-yard Connor Lytton field goal on its first second-half series.
Maine got back on the board as Montigo Moss hauled in a 4-yard pass with 7:44 left in the third quarter. Fagnano's second touchdown throw concluded an 8-play, 75-yard drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.