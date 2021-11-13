Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins shows emotion against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) celebrates with fans after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fans in the stands against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley during a timeout against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jared Ivey (15) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates after a touchdown run past Boston College Eagles defensive back Mike Palmer (18) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage during a game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Vinny DePalma (42) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Kalani Norris (5) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Ayinde Eley (10) breaks up a pass intended for Boston College Eagles tight end Joey Luchetti (16) in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Dylan Leonard (80) runs after a catch against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) is tackled by Boston College Eagles defensive back Elijah Jones (20) in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jaden Williams (80) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) prepares for a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins on the field before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins on the field before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets athletic director Todd Stansbury on the field before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins shows emotion against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) celebrates with fans after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fans in the stands against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley during a timeout against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jared Ivey (15) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates after a touchdown run past Boston College Eagles defensive back Mike Palmer (18) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage during a game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Vinny DePalma (42) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Kalani Norris (5) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Ayinde Eley (10) breaks up a pass intended for Boston College Eagles tight end Joey Luchetti (16) in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Dylan Leonard (80) runs after a catch against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) is tackled by Boston College Eagles defensive back Elijah Jones (20) in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jaden Williams (80) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) prepares for a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins on the field before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins on the field before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets athletic director Todd Stansbury on the field before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Phil Jurkovec passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns, while adding three rushing TDs, as Boston College rallied past host Georgia Tech 41-30 in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday at Atlanta.
Jurkovec completed 13-of-20 passes, while rushing for 71 yards on eight carries one week after making a surprise return from a hand injury to help the Eagles snap a four-game skid with a 17-3 home win against Virginia Tech.
Pat Garwo III rushed for 104 yards as Boston College (6-4, 2-4 ACC) became bowl-eligible for a second straight season under second-year coach Jeff Hafley.
Backup Jordan Yates got the start at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and was 17-of-28 passing for 126 yards, a TD and an interception. Yates started in place of regular starter Jeff Simms, who was banged up during the team's 33-30 loss at Miami last week.
Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6) will fall short of bowl eligibility for the second straight season under head coach Geoff Collins.
BC led 28-21 at halftime after overcoming a 14-point deficit early in the second quarter.
Jurkovec's 48-yard bomb to Flowers on the sixth play from scrimmage put the Eagles up 7-0 two minutes into the game. Fourteen seconds later, the Yellow Jackets tied the game after Jahmyr Gibbs returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Yates had a hand in hanging the next 14 points on the board for Georgia Tech. Yates hit Malachi Carter on a 12-yard TD pass with 8:07 left in the opening quarter before later running for a 2-yard score to make it 21-7 just over a minute into the second quarter.
Jurkovec and the Eagles regrouped to score 21 unanswered points to end the half.
After swapping field goals in the third and fourth quarters, the Yellow Jackets were on the verge of tying it after Gibbs' 4-yard TD run with 8:59 left. However, Brent Cimaglia missed the extra point to keep Tech's deficit at 31-30.
Jurkovec put the game away with his 31-yard TD run with 2:48 remaining. An Eagles' field goal in the final minute capped the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.