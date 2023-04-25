PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada are merging under one umbrella to form PGA Tour Americas, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.
PGA Tour Americas will hold 16 events across Latin America, Canada and the United States from February to September in 2024. The top 10 finishers on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.
"As we build on the rich golf history across Latin America and Canada, we are thrilled about PGA TOUR Americas and the role this tour will play in preparing players for the next step in their professional golf journey," said Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour.
"PGA TOUR Americas will be an extremely competitive tour aimed at identifying, developing and transitioning top-performing players to the next level as they ascend through the ranks and strive to reach the highest level of professional golf, the PGA TOUR."
The Latin America Swing of the PGA Tour Americas will begin in February and span into May. The top 60 players from that group will compete in the North America Swing from June through September, and a cumulative points list for both swings will determine which 10 players advance to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Also, the top two finishers from the Latin America Swing and the top three from Canada will receive conditional status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.