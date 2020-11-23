The PGA Tour Champions calendar for 2021 features 25 events taking place in 19 states, plus Canada and England.
The rookie class fighting for a share of the $55 million in available prize money will include three-time major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland (turns 50 on Aug. 31), nine-time PGA Tour winner Stuart Appleby (May 1) and four-time PGA Tour titlist Robert Allenby (July 12).
"I'm very proud of how PGA TOUR Champions players, partners, staff and all our constituents worked together to complete a successful 2020, and I'm looking forward to carrying that momentum into 2021," said tour president Miller Brady said in a news release Monday. "We're excited to return to communities that embrace PGA TOUR Champions so our legendary players can reconnect with fans and help generate charitable dollars."
The 2021 schedule begins with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hawaii, during the week of Jan. 19-23, and concludes with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club the week of Nov. 8-14.
Due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 Champions tournaments were canceled from the 2020 schedule. In an effort to uphold the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, PGA Tour Champions combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons and formed a singular 2020-21 season with 40 tournaments -- 15 events from 2020 and 25 events in 2021.
