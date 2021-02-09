The PGA of America has decided to allow players and caddies to use distance-measuring devices at its three major championships, starting with the 2021 PGA Championship in May.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will also allow the devices, which have been commonly used in practice rounds to cross-reference with yardage books.
"We're always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our Championships," PGA of America president Jim Richerson said in the announcement. "The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages."
While the devices will be allowed, players and caddies cannot use them for measuring elevation changes or for automated recommendations on a line of play or club selection.
The 2021 PGA Championship will run from May 20-23 at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
