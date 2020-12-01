John Petty Jr. scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half to propel Alabama to an 86-74 victory over UNLV on Tuesday in the relocated Maui Invitational at Asheville, N.C.
Petty made 7 of 12 attempts from the field overall -- including 6 of 10 from 3-point range -- to lead the Crimson Tide (2-1), who will face Providence in the tournament's fifth-place game on Wednesday. The Friars (2-1) survived a wild finish to record a 63-62 victory over Davidson on Tuesday.
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly chipped in with 19 points and Herbert Jones made 7 of 9 shots to finish with 16 points.
UNLV's Caleb Grill highlighted his 27-point performance by making 10 of 17 attempts from the floor, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Bryce Hamilton added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (0-3), who will face Davidson (1-3) in the seventh-place game.
Joshua Primo converted from beyond the arc, Alex Reese did the same and Quinerly made a layup to stake the Crimson Tide to a 61-53 lead with approximately 12 minutes to play.
Jaden Shackelford extended the advantage to 69-58 by sinking another 3-pointer for Alabama, which made 15 of 40 attempts from beyond the arc.
Jones made his mark on the interior, highlighted with a pair of emphatic dunks in the second half.
Petty followed a 4-for-6 performance from 3-point range in the first half by making his first two attempts following intermission to stake Alabama to a 49-45 lead.
Grill, who also made four 3-pointers during the first half, joined teammates Hamilton and David Jenkins Jr. in connecting from long range before the first official timeout of the second.
Petty sank a pair of treys and Shackelford had another to fuel Alabama to a quick 9-3 lead. The Crimson Tide converted 8 of 23 of their 3-point attempts in the first half while the Runnin' Rebels went 6-for-17 from beyond the arc prior to intermission.
--Field Level Media
