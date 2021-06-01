No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open on Tuesday due to an ankle injury suffered during a fall at her post-match press conference on Sunday.
Kvitova defeated Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 in the first round in Paris and was scheduled to face Russia's Elena Vesnina in the Round of 64.
Kvitova, 31, of the Czech Republic, is a two-time semifinalist at Roland Garros (2012, 2020).
"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," Kvitova wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it.
"It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."
A two-time Wimbledon champion (2011, 2014) and a 28-time winner on the WTA Tour, Kvitova is currently ranked No. 12 in the world.
--Field Level Media
