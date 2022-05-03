May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) catches a pop fly by New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (not pictured) in front of left fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after the final out. against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) follows through on an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) applies rosin to his bat before his first at bat during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) scores a run against New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) on a sacrifice fly Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) looks out from the dugout during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after the final out against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Francisco Lindor (12) talks to teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) is checked for foreign substances as he enters the game against the Atlanta Braves by first base umpire Charlie Ramos (111) during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (62) follows through on a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) watches from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) makes a pitching change during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Travis Jankowski (16) runs out an infield single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso follows through on an RBI single during the first inning of Tuesday’s opening game of a doubleheader against the Braves.
Pete Alonso had a pair of RBI singles Tuesday afternoon for the host New York Mets, who never trailed in a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a doubleheader.
The Mets, who fell in Monday's series opener and need to win the final three games of the four-game set to extend their franchise-record season-opening streak of series wins to eight, improved their National League-best record to 17-8.
Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the fifth for the Braves, who have lost three of four.
The Mets built a 2-0 lead against Charlie Morton (1-3) in the first. Travis Jankowski beat out an infield single and Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch with one out before Alonso and Eduardo Escobar followed with back-to-back RBI singles to right.
The Braves cut the lead in half against David Peterson (1-0) in the top of the second. Adam Duvall walked with one out, went to third on a double by Dansby Swanson down the third base line and scored on Travis Demeritte's sacrifice fly.
The Mets scored twice in the second without hitting the ball out of the infield. Lindor drove home Luis Guillorme with an RBI fielder's choice and Alonso scored Jankowski with an infield single.
Canha lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth before the Braves broke out in the fifth. Demeritte led off with a single and Guillermo Heredia struck out before Peterson threw away a potential double play ball following a comebacker by Albies. Olson homered to deep right field on the next pitch.
But a trio of relievers -- Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith and Edwin Diaz -- preserved the lead for Peterson with four innings of one-hit ball. Diaz earned his fifth save by working around a two-out single by Orlando Arcia.
Peterson allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six.
Jankowski had two hits and a stolen base.
Morton recovered from the slow start to throw 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
