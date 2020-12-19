Penn State's football season is over, as the school announced following a 56-21 win over Illinois in its regular-season finale on Saturday that it will not participate in a bowl game.
The decision to opt out of the postseason was led by the players and supported by coach James Franklin and school administrators.
"I couldn't be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season," Franklin said in a statement. "One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year. This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times."
Penn State finished 4-5, as the Nittany Lions won four straight to end the season after opening 0-5.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.